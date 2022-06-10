x

Hidalgo County official warns the public of the dangers of playing in irrigation canals

Friday, June 10 2022
By: Crystal Martinez

As we head into summer, kids are going to be spending more time outside.

But there are dangers with that, especially if parents are not watching them.

Channel 5 News’ Crystal Martinez speaks to Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Arnold Salazar on the dangers of playing in irrigation canals. 

