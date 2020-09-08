Hidalgo County reports 16 more coronavirus-related deaths, 161 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 16 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 161 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,311 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 28,893.

“These numbers continue to grow, suggesting the virus remains dangerously active in our region. Today we mourn the tragic loss of 16 more of our friends, families and neighbors,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We must continue to take the precautionary steps to protect the health of our Hidalgo County neighbors by wearing a mask, social distancing, and cleaning and sanitizing our household settings. Let's save lives and stop this threat together.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 257 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 99 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,442 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,140 known active cases in Hidalgo County.