Hidalgo County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 130 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday nine more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 130 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,171 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 27,538.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of our latest nine victims. My sympathies are shared with each and every one of you,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “The pandemic is not over. It has caused irreparable damage to our community, I continue to urge you to take the necessary precautions for your safety, and the safety of others.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 322 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 128 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,716 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,651 known active cases in Hidalgo County.