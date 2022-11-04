Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 67 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 67 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from Edinburg, a man and woman in their 70s or older from McAllen and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 6 12-19 6 20s 11 30s 6 40s 10 50s 15 60s 5 70+ 8 Total: 67

The county also reported that 23 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine adults are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 11 staff members and seven students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,032 people have died due to the virus in the county and 235,533 people have tested positive.

There are currently 123 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.