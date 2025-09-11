Hidalgo County seeking public input on hazard mitigation plans

Hidalgo County leaders want to hear from the public as they update their hazard mitigation plan.

The plan update addresses natural hazards that affect the area, with a goal to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property damage from known hazards through effective mitigation, according to the county.

The county will host a series of public meetings and offer a live survey for the public to participate in the planning process.

According to a news release, public meetings will provide an overview of the project and provide the community with an opportunity to collaborate with the planning team, identify areas that are prone to impacts of natural hazards, and propose solutions to reduce risk.

A meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Pharr One Building, located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop in Pharr.

A survey is also available in the following post:

