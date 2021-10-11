Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of stealing from Edinburg hardware store

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing tools from an Edinburg hardware store.

Los Pinos Store Owner Eddie Leal says the person who broke into his store on Friday used machinery to cut through the gate before breaking into one of the doors and forcing his way inside the building.

“One of the managers got an alarm call; they called the sheriff’s so they could come out and check it out,” Leal said. “The sheriffs came, I’m thinking around 2:30 a.m. and they came and checked, nothing looked wrong. Everything looked normal, so they left and then that’s when the burglar came back around 3 a.m.”

An employee says after the man broke into the hardware store the first time, he came back a second time and stole materials, including expensive hardware like the chainsaws and $400 from the cash register.

Leal says a burglary on this scale has never happened at his store before, and they’re offering a $2,000 reward to whoever can help deputies find this man.

“It’s really dark. There’s only a neighborhood to our left,” Leal said. “We’re going to need to upgrade our security.”

Leal said the business is in the process of stepping up security efforts to keep crimes like this one from happening again.

If you think you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's tip line at 668-8477.