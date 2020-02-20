x

Higher red snapper 'target' for charter boats now permanent

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - After Gulf of Mexico charter boat captains stayed within federal limits for red snapper, regulators are making permanent a rule that lets them catch more of the fish. The rule initially was to be just for one year. The change will likely mean that the 2020 charter boat season for red snapper is seven or eight days longer than it otherwise would have been. The popular sport and table fish are recovering from disastrous overfishing.

