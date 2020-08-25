Houston, Oklahoma City tied 2-2 heading into game 5

By The

Associated Press



Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: EVEN; over/under is 225.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Thunder won the last meeting 117-114. Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to lead Oklahoma City to the victory and James Harden totaled 32 points in the loss for Houston.

The Rockets are 28-19 against conference opponents. Houston is fourth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 4.7.

The Thunder are 27-19 in conference games. Oklahoma City is 43-17 when scoring more than 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets with 4.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 34.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jeff Green is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 6.7 assists while scoring 17.6 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.1% shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 108 points, 46.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: day to day (knee), Russell Westbrook: out (quad).

Thunder: Deonte Burton: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

