‘I would do it gladly’: UTRGV's Luminary Scholarship attracting local applicants

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) is offering students the opportunity to graduate college debt-free by expanding the Luminary Scholarship program.

The scholarship offers students who agree to stay and work in the Rio Grande Valley for a set amount of time the chance of a full ride to the university.

"We don't want our talented students to leave the Rio Grande Valley," Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment at UTRGV Griselda Castilla said. "We want them to get back to the community and assist us— in growing the work that's already happened here in the Rio Grande Valley."

UTRGV Mathematics and Science Academy (MSA) senior Noah Trstenjak says learning about the scholarship was a game-changer.

The unique scholarship is not limited to a particular major, and officials say it covers education for students going beyond a bachelor's degree.

"It has the potential to take them through graduate school or their PhD, if they choose to go that route, or into medical school if they get admitted into our school of medicine," Castilla said.

While the years of free tuition come at the expense of pledging to work within the Valley, Trstenjak says as an RGV native, giving back to his community is something he's more than willing to do.

"I think it would be a wonderful thing, and I would do it gladly," Trstenjak said, adding that he's in the early stages of applying for the scholarship.

The deadline to apply for the Luminary Scholarship is Dec. 1.

For more information visit UTRGV's Scholarships and Enrollment Communication webpage.