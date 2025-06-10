x

ICE realiza redada de inmigración en una taquería de San Benito

6 hours 9 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 6:25 PM June 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Este lunes 9 de junio agentes de ICE realizaron una redada en una taquería ubicada en San Benito. 

Vuelva a revisar la noticia para más actualizaciones. 

