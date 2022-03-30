Infusion treatment center in Mission extends operations through April 30
Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment will be available in the Valley at least for another month.
The state's infusion treatment center will remain open at Mission Regional Medical Center located at 900 S. Bryan Road until April 30.
"It is a COVID treatment that is available free of charge to anyone who tests positive for COVID," said Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez. "There is no physician referral needed."
Although a doctor's referral is not needed, there are other requirements for patients.
For more information, call 362-5750.
