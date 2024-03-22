x

Inicia el evento 'Monster Jam' en Hidalgo

By: Brenda Villa

Este viernes 22 de marzo inicia el evento 'Monster Jam' desde el Payne Arena en Hidalgo.

Las puertas del coliseo deportivo se abrirán desde las 6 de la tarde. 

