Interview with Dr. John Zerwas, physician on Gov. Abbott's coronavirus task force

In an interview with Kristine Galvan, John Zerwas, the physician and former state representative who serves on Abbott's coronavirus task force, talked about oxygen supply and other basic medical resources needed in the Rio Grande Valley area.

“Right now in California, Texas and Florida and so, we have run into shortages with just about everything that’s related to the care of the COVID patients. We have fortunately been able to establish a good supply in terms of things such as oxygen and various forms in order to be able to deliver it to the hospitals, and ultimately to the patients, so we work very hard in order to make sure that the supply chains are very solid," said Dr. Zerwas.