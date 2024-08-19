Jurors begin deliberating in Ruben Gonzalez murder trial

Jury deliberations began Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of causing the death of a Willacy County teen.

Ruben Gonzalez is one of three people who were each indicted in 2022 on a murder charge and four counts of injury to a child in connection with the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.

The teen died in January 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications, according to previous reports.

The indictment against Gonzalez and two other suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The state and defense rested their cases on Monday, following five days of testimonies and evidence being presented. Jurors deliberated for about 30 minutes and were dismissed for the day.

Harrison’s mother and grandmother — Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez — are also charged in his death.

Ruben Gonzalez was previously identified as Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez’s boyfriend.

On Monday, both women were called to the stand, but they invoked their Fifth Amendment right to not testify. Both women have trial dates set for October.

Prosecutor Lucia Regalado on Monday reminded jurors of the evidence that had been show to them. This included video of Harrison in a virtual classroom in 2021 where he slurred is words and appeared disoriented.

During prior testimony, relatives and friends of Harrison said the teen was mistreated by Ruben Gonzalez.

Defense Attorney Nat Perez said his client was not responsible for Harrison's death, and instead blamed Loredo for denying medical attention to her son after a pediatrician ordered him to go to the hospital over an infection.

Harrison's autopsy showed the teen died of sepsis, and not starvation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.