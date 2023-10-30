Jury to continue deliberations in Cameron County murder trial of two-year-old

A Cameron County jury ended deliberations for the day in the murder trial of a two-year-old girl.

Deliberations began at around 11 a.m. and ended in the afternoon on Monday. The jury will pick back up on Tuesday.

Closing arguments began on Monday in the trial against Jorge Abundez, who is accused of killing Katalina Castaneda back in 2017.

Abundez reportedly told investigators she fell down the stairs, but an autopsy report showed she died from blunt force trauma.