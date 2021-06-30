Juvenile detention center employee charged with improper sexual activity with a person in custody

An employee at the Evins Regional Juvenile Detention Center was fired and arrested after allegations surfaced of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.

Todd Hanks, 50, joined the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in 2005 and worked as a youth development coach according to a news release. An employee made an allegation against Hanks, leading to him being suspended without pay before he was fired and arrested Thursday evening.

“TJJD followed the Prison Rape Elimination Act guidelines, and the victim received medical and clinical attention,” the agency said in a news release. “His family members have been notified by the agency.”

Hanks remains jailed on charges of improper sexual activity with a person in custody and indecency with a child. His bond was set at $50,000.