La Entrevista: Entrenadora comparte un breve tutorial de Zumba

February 09, 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En La Entrevista, Vivian Arreaza, de Vivir Fit Studio informa sobre los beneficios para la salud que brinda la práctica de Zumba como ejercicio.

Además, Arreaza comparte un breve tutorial de Zumba que puede seguir desde su propio hogar de manera gratuita.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

