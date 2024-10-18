La lucha libre llega a Mission con un Main Event
Cassie Bleu, representante de 'The Wrestling League', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a asistir al evento de lucha libre que se realizara este sábado 19 de octubre en el Mission Parks & Recreations Building de Mission.
Ubicación: 721 Bryan RD, Mission
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
