Labor Day Weekend may be turning point for small businesses affected by pandemic

Many small businesses struggled to survive when the coronavirus pandemic struck South Texas.

Labor Day Weekend, though, may be turning point for some entrepreneurs.

"It's hard right now, with customers not wanting to go out," said Irma Gonzalez, who works at Keto Sweets & Treats in McAllen. "It's understandable."

Business picked up on Labor Day Weekend.

"We saw our customers — new customers as well — come in and ask for tortilla and for breads," Gonzalez said.

Nearby, the owner of Modest Babe boutique spent Labor Day Weekend preparing to reopen.

"I actually opened in January at another location and then COVID hit," said owner Ardenee Ledezma.

Ledezma didn't let the pandemic stop her.

"People are now realizing this is just the new normal," Ledezma said. "You still want to shop around and look cute."

Watch the video for the full story.