Laguna Madre VetFest returns to Port Isabel

Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley are invited to attend the Laguna Madre VetFest in Port Isabel.

The event brings together military veterans and active duty service members and their families to a community networking event.

The event is set for Thursday, August 29 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, located at 309 Railroad St. in Port Isabel.

Watch the video above for more information.