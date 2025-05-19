x

Lanes reopen following caliche spill on the expressway near Pharr

Monday, May 19 2025 in News - Local

Traffic is now flowing smoothly on the eastbound lanes of the after crews with the Texas Department of Transportation cleared up a caliche spill.

The spill happened at around 10 a.m. on the eastbound lanes east of Veterans Boulevard near the Pharr interchange Monday morning, according to a TxDOT.

The scene was cleared at around noon. TxDOT said the driver spilled 10 cubic yards of caliche and fled the scene.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Pharr Police Department to see if the driver could face a citation for the spill. We'll keep you posted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

