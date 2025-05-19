Lanes reopen following caliche spill on the expressway near Pharr
Traffic is now flowing smoothly on the eastbound lanes of the after crews with the Texas Department of Transportation cleared up a caliche spill.
The spill happened at around 10 a.m. on the eastbound lanes east of Veterans Boulevard near the Pharr interchange Monday morning, according to a TxDOT.
The scene was cleared at around noon. TxDOT said the driver spilled 10 cubic yards of caliche and fled the scene.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Pharr Police Department to see if the driver could face a citation for the spill. We'll keep you posted.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
