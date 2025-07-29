Lawmakers call for public hearing in the Valley over redistricting plans

Redistricting discussions are currently happening in Austin, and there's a chance this could affect all Rio Grande Valley districts.

Some local lawmakers now want a hearing in the Valley.

The districts are currently represented by Henry Cuellar, Monica De La Cruz and Vicente Gonzalez.

"For the Valley, three districts, Congressional district 28, 15, and 34, specifically, that's where we could see some real changes," University of Texas San Antonio Department Chair of Political Science Jon Taylor said.

Redistricting is the process of drawing boundaries for congressional districts to determine who represents Valley residents. It usually happens every 10 years after data from the United States Census is collected, But Texas state lawmakers are looking to change it ahead of schedule during a special legislative session with next year's midterm elections looming.

"It's being talked about, I think, primarily because President Trump is desperate and worried about the fact that the Republicans can lose control of the U.S. House next year," Taylor said.

Redistricting was placed on the agenda because of what Republicans say are concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Taylor says the concerns are about four districts in the Dallas and Houston area that some say violated federal law when they were first drawn.

"This is going to get nasty, and it's going to get, most likely, in all sorts of bitter litigation, fights before the federal courts and the supreme court," Taylor said.

In a statement, Republican State Representative Janie Lopez, who represents part of Cameron and Willacy County in Austin, says the DOJ sent a letter to Texas, adding the districts in question are an "unconstitutional coalition of districts formed by race that will be looked at during the session."

But many Valley Democratic lawmakers are calling the move a power grab to try and redraw lines to increase the number of Republicans in Congress.

"What they are trying to do is dilute the voice of regions like South Texas, Latino and African American and woman and other minorities from having representation in Washington," U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said.

For that reason, Gonzalez, who represents part of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties in Washington, says he submitted a letter to the redistricting committee asking for a public hearing in the Valley.

He's not alone.

State Representative Terry Canales, along with several other democratic Valley lawmakers, also sent a request for a hearing in the Valley.

"The Valley would essentially lose its voice in Congress to these highly gerrymandered districts that were designed just so republicans can get elected, and they can keep the very slim majority they have in the house," Canales said.

Taylor says the three congressional districts in the Valley could see some shifts, especially Congressional District 28, where Democrat Henry Cuellar currently holds that seat.

"There is a thought they might revise Cuellar's district, move Democrats out and move Republicans in. But where are you going to move them from? Are you going to move them from Tony Gonzalez's district, CD 23? Are you going to take them from CD 15, Monica De La Cruz's district, and she's a Republican?" Taylor said.

In a statement, Cuellar says "if the lines are redrawn, South Texas could lose critical representation on the House Appropriations Committee, which would mean fewer federal dollars coming to our community."

Channel 5 News reached out to District 15 Congressional Representative Monica De La Cruz for comment. Her office said redistricting is a state issue.

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott's has not responded to a request for comment as of publication time.

Watch the video above for the full story.