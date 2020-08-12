Lindholm and the Flames take on Dallas with 1-0 series lead

By The

Associated Press



Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Calgary leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 3-2. Dillon Dube scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

The Stars are 22-12-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has allowed 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Flames are 13-10-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has given up 35 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 29 points. John Klingberg has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-nine in 68 games this season. Dube has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Calgary.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 1.5 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Flames: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.0 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Tyler Seguin: day to day (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

