LIST: Free meal distributions in Hidalgo County
Approximately 4,000 hot meals will be distributed Friday evening at eight locations throughout Hidalgo County, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David. Le Fuentes.
The meals will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It’s been a rough week for everyone,” Fuentes said in a statement. "This is an effort to alleviate some of the problems that people have experienced with no power, a shortage of available groceries and the ability to go out during the frigid weather because of this historic winter storm."
The meal distributions will take place at the following locations:
City of Alamo
Alamo Volunteer Fireman's Park
722 E De Soto Ave, Alamo Tx
City of Donna
Monte Carlo Cafe
1705 Miller Ave, Donna Tx
City of Weslaco
Mayor Pablo Pena Park
300 N Airport Dr, Weslaco Tx
City of Mercedes
Las Comales
151 1/2 N Texas Ave, Mercedes Tx
City of Progreso
Progreso Community Center
510 FM 1015, Weslaco Tx
City of Edcouch
Saint Theresa Church
200 Salazar St, Edcouch Tx
City of Elsa
Mario Leal City Park
616 W. Ciro Caceres St
Monte Alto
Monte Alto Veterans Park
Valdez Rd & 1st Street.