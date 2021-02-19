LIST: Free meal distributions in Hidalgo County

Approximately 4,000 hot meals will be distributed Friday evening at eight locations throughout Hidalgo County, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David. Le Fuentes.

The meals will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s been a rough week for everyone,” Fuentes said in a statement. "This is an effort to alleviate some of the problems that people have experienced with no power, a shortage of available groceries and the ability to go out during the frigid weather because of this historic winter storm."

The meal distributions will take place at the following locations:

City of Alamo

Alamo Volunteer Fireman's Park

722 E De Soto Ave, Alamo Tx

City of Donna

Monte Carlo Cafe

1705 Miller Ave, Donna Tx

City of Weslaco

Mayor Pablo Pena Park

300 N Airport Dr, Weslaco Tx

City of Mercedes

Las Comales

151 1/2 N Texas Ave, Mercedes Tx

City of Progreso

Progreso Community Center

510 FM 1015, Weslaco Tx

City of Edcouch

Saint Theresa Church

200 Salazar St, Edcouch Tx

City of Elsa

Mario Leal City Park

616 W. Ciro Caceres St

Monte Alto

Monte Alto Veterans Park

Valdez Rd & 1st Street.