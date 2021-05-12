LIST: Schools in Rio Grande Valley cancel classes due to power outages after storm

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Pexels

Hidalgo County

Donna ISD

The Donna Independent School District on Wednesday canceled in-person and virtual classes due to power outages at some campuses following severe thunderstorms.

The district said it will update the community on any further changes.

Mercedes ISD

The Mercedes Independent School District on Wednesday canceled in-person and virtual classes due to loss at power at some schools after last night's storm.