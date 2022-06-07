x

Local business impacted by inflation

3 hours 27 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 7:02 PM June 07, 2022 in News
By: Cassandra Garcia

A local coffee shop has been affected by inflation and is facing struggles due to the cost of goods. 

Weslaco's Daily Grind is a locally owned coffee shop that has been serving Valley customers for about five years. Owner says rising costs are making it hard to keep their prices down. 

"The cost of goods - milk has gone up by almost a dollar a gallon over the last year and a half," Weslaco's Daily Grind owner Adam Shidler said. "We average six gallons of milk a day, just one milk, so that's everyday at least a seven dollar difference - doesn't sound like much but that's a thousand dollars a year."

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days