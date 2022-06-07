Local business impacted by inflation

A local coffee shop has been affected by inflation and is facing struggles due to the cost of goods.

Weslaco's Daily Grind is a locally owned coffee shop that has been serving Valley customers for about five years. Owner says rising costs are making it hard to keep their prices down.

"The cost of goods - milk has gone up by almost a dollar a gallon over the last year and a half," Weslaco's Daily Grind owner Adam Shidler said. "We average six gallons of milk a day, just one milk, so that's everyday at least a seven dollar difference - doesn't sound like much but that's a thousand dollars a year."

