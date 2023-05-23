Local non-profit hosting mental health event in Mission

Founder of EM3 Hope Foundation, Laura Mendiola Macias, says the goal for the non-profit is for people to be aware that they are not alone in their mental health struggles and there are steps that can be taken to help them get through it.

The group is also working to break some of the stigmas surrounding mental health.

Drive Out The Darkness is a mental health awareness event that is scheduled to take place Tuesday night at the Mission Event Center. The EM3 Hope Foundation is teaming up with the city of Mission in this effort.

The effort is close to Macias' heart. She lost her 16-year-old son to suicide in 2018.

Macias says, like many people struggling with mental illness, her son showed no signs of depression. She says just days before her son took his life, he had a job interview and was looking forward to starting his new job.

Macias says she wants the community to know that there are resources for those who are struggling.

"I think as a parent who's lost someone to suicide, it's important to know we can use whatever heartache we bear to bring awareness," Macias said. "Also for those who may have a son or daughter who are suffering to know that there are resources that can be given to them in our community."

A caravan is set to begin in Sullivan City and drive through La Joya, Peñitas and Palmview before ending at the Mission Event Center.

The non-profit will host a mental health resource festival with guest speakers, food vendors and live music at the center as well.

The event is free and open to the public. The festival begins at 6 p.m.