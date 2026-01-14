Lopez soccer takes Battle of Southmost against Brownsville Porter
Highlights from the first Porter-Lopez Battle of Southmost during the 2026 boys soccer season.
More News
News Video
-
Used car importer reacts to new toll at Pharr International Bridge
-
Cameron County DA seeking execution date for Brownsville man convicted of beheading...
-
$3 million detention pond expected to alleviate flooding concerns near Edinburg CISD...
-
Pharr EMS now using new gel to stop bleeding
-
New lighting system unveiled at Brownsville Sports Park
Sports Video
-
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale
-
Lopez soccer takes Battle of Southmost against Brownsville Porter
-
Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana
-
UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice of 2026