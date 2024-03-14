LUPE files lawsuit against Texas immigration law

A Rio Grande Valley non-profit filed a lawsuit against a new state law that’s currently being blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

La Union del Pueblo Entero announced the lawsuit against SB 4 in a Tuesday news release.

The state law allows Texas police to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border.

LUPE says the law promotes racial profiling, and the lawsuit aims to protect “the rights of immigrants in Texas.”

"As a membership-based organization, our ability to adequately serve our low-income and immigrant members is our number one priority. SB4 will place unjust stress on our members because of where they were born, even if they are actively going through a legal process to adjust their immigration status and have the legal right to live in the U.S.,” LUPE Executive Director Tania Chavez Camacho said. “This law promotes racial profiling and blanket permission for law enforcement to criminalize our community. Just like we’ve done for decades, LUPE will continue to advocate for the rights of all our members and our right for our staff to provide critical services to the more than 8,000 people we serve every year."

The Supreme Court is blocking the law from going into effect through Monday, March 18.

