Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting
Authorities arrested a man they say left his dog locked up in his car while he was stealing from the Macy’s at La Plaza Mall.
Alfredo Jose Cornejo Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon. Temperatures at the time were nearly 90 degrees.
Cornejo faces charges of shoplifting and animal cruelty.
More News
News Video
-
New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks
-
Early voting in May 2022 elections starts Monday
-
Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting
-
3 arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
-
Edinburg police seeking suspects wanted on aggravated robbery charges