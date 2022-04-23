x

Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting

6 hours 37 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, April 23 2022 Apr 23, 2022 April 23, 2022 12:48 PM April 23, 2022 in News - Local

Authorities arrested a man they say left his dog locked up in his car while he was stealing from the Macy’s at La Plaza Mall.

Alfredo Jose Cornejo Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon. Temperatures at the time were nearly 90 degrees.

Cornejo faces charges of shoplifting and animal cruelty. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days