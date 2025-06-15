Man arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a weapon at family members and at deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at around 6:50 p.m. at the 25000 block of Brushline Road in rural Edinburg.

The news release said deputies made contact with a man who said his father-in-law, 45-year-old Alex Pena, had fired multiple shots towards him and his wife.

While at the scene, deputies heard additional gunfire from a nearby residence, according to the news release. Pena allegedly fired several rounds towards the deputies from inside his home.

The news release said Pena eventually exited his residence and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for Pena's residence, according to the news release.

The news release said investigators recovered several firearms, high-capacity magazines, spent casings and live rounds of various calibers.

As a result of the investigation, Pena was charged with one count of deadly conduct, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to the news release.

The news release said Pena also had a prior conviction for assault family violence. He has been booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.