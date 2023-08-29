Man arrested for criminal trespass at Space X

A man was arrested for criminal trespass at Space X on Sunday.

Deputies with Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to Space X and made contact with security at the premises, according to a news release.

According to Space X security, a man, identified as 50-year-old Libo Chen, was caught inside an Only Authorized Personnel and Private Property area, according to the release.

Deputies spoke with Chen who admitted he saw the Private Property signs and still went into the premises, according to the release.

Chen was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass. He was transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, according to the release.