Man arrested for discharging firearm into vehicle in San Benito

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in San Benito for discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The incident happened at the 28000 block of FM 1561 on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Deputies with the sheriff's office made contact with a 27-year-old male victim. The victim said his father, 52-year-old Raul Garcia, was intoxicated and became upset with a vehicle parked in front of a neighbor's residence.

The victim said Garcia went into his residence, grabbed a firearm, walked to the roadway and discharged the firearm at the victim's vehicle.

The victim told deputies he was able to wrestle the gun away from Garcia before Garcia fled the scene.

Deputies were able to locate Garcia at another residence after he called to report a disturbance with the victim. Garcia was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending an arraignment.