Man arrested in death of a New Mexico Sunday school teacher

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a New Mexico woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Mark Gooch was taken into custody Tuesday at Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. They said search warrants were served before Gooch was arrested in the homicide case. It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet. Authorities said 27-year-old Sasha Krause was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico where she taught Sunday school. Authorities haven’t disclosed how Krause was killed or how long her body had been near Sunset Crater.

