Man credits smoke alarm installed by Edinburg Fire Department for safely escaping house fire

Photo courtesy of the Edinburg Fire Department.

An Edinburg man said he was able to safely escape a fire at his home thanks to a smoke alarm that was installed by the Edinburg Fire Department, according to a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the fire began Tuesday night at the 1600 block of Lemon Street. Firefighters encountered a fire that originated from the kitchen of a mobile home.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage, but fire crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures, according to the spokesperson.

A man in his mid-60s was the sole occupant of the home and was able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived, according to the spokesperson. He credits his escape to a smoke alarm installed by the Edinburg Fire Department earlier this year.

The spokesperson said the smoke alarms were provided through a FEMA Fire Prevention and Safety Grant. It supplied the city of Edinburg with 1,500 smoke detectors and 500 carbon monoxide alarms.

According to the spokesperson, 95 percent of the detectors have already been installed in homes throughout the city.