Man in custody after 'fondling himself in front of children' at Mission swimming pool, police say

A man is in custody and is expected to go before a judge on Thursday after police say he was caught "fondling himself" at a Mission swimming pool, according to Investigator Art Flores, a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department.

Mission police officers were dispatched to the Bannworth Natatorium located at 1822 N. Shary Road Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. in reference to a male subject at the pool.

“The male subject was inside the pool fondling himself in front of children and swimmers,” Flores said in a statement via text.

Police arrested the man after obtaining statements from witnesses.

The man’s identity will be released pending his arraignment, Flores said, adding that the suspect is facing two counts of indecency with a child and one count of indecent exposure.