Man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Pharr
A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Pharr on Thursday morning.
Pharr police said the motorcycle-vehicle accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 281 Frontage Road and East Nolana Loop.
The male motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The female driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for injuries.
Northbound traffic on Frontage Road and Nolana Loop and U.S. 281 is closed as police continue to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
