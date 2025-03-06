Man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Pharr

A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Pharr on Thursday morning.

Pharr police said the motorcycle-vehicle accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 281 Frontage Road and East Nolana Loop.

The male motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The female driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Northbound traffic on Frontage Road and Nolana Loop and U.S. 281 is closed as police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.