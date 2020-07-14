Mass coronavirus testing site in Edinburg to be available through Friday

The city of Edinburg announced on Tuesday that a free mass coronavirus testing site would be available to Rio Grande Valley residents through Friday.

According to an Edinburg news release, the COVID-19 testing site at the Bert Ogden Arena was extended through July 17.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily - appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.

Valley residents who want to get tested at the site must register at the Do I Need a COVID-19 Test website.