Mass coronavirus testing site in Edinburg to be available through Friday
The city of Edinburg announced on Tuesday that a free mass coronavirus testing site would be available to Rio Grande Valley residents through Friday.
According to an Edinburg news release, the COVID-19 testing site at the Bert Ogden Arena was extended through July 17.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily - appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.
Valley residents who want to get tested at the site must register at the Do I Need a COVID-19 Test website.
