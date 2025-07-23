McAllen city employee accused of stealing over $100,000 through unauthorized bank transactions

The city of McAllen’s civil service director was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $100,000 using someone else’s personal and banking information, Channel 5 News has learned.

Rosa “Rosie” Elena Pedraza was arrested on July 11 on charges of theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, according to Sgt. John Saenz, a spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department.

The city of McAllen’s website lists Pedraza as the city’s civil service director. According to Saenz, the investigation started on June 13 after the unauthorized bank transactions were first reported to police.

Pedraza was later identified as the suspect in the case, but Saenz did not say how she got access to the bank account.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of McAllen, and officials said they would not provide a comment at this time.

Hidalgo County jail records show Pedraza was released on a $15,000 bond on July 12.