McAllen firefighters return home after aiding in Kerrville flood recovery efforts

Three McAllen firefighters are back home from a three-week-long deployment to the Kerrville area.

The firefighters were deployed following the deadly July 4 flash floods that struck Central Texas. The firefighters were tasked with reuniting flood victims with their families.

“The event was so large, it was a great feeling to be able to assist in a manner that reverted to our training that made us deploy ready,” McAllen Fire Department paramedic and Lt. Robert Delgado said.

Delgado’s team spent countless hours searching along a 120-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River.

“Every day, it was fatigue. The weather was no help,” Delgado said. “The days got warmer and the days got longer when we were up there."

Delgado said those challenges were overcome thanks to the support of the community.

“We were received with open arms by the community,” Delgado said, adding that the work in the Texas Hill Country isn't over.

“It is very likely that they could potentially call us back,” Delgado said.

Until then, Delgado said his team will take what they learned to help the community here at home.

“There is a lot more that can be adjusted and modified in our approaches to any inclement weather response,” Delgado said.

