McAllen ISD parents prepare for new school year thanks to back to school bash

Students across the Rio Grande Valley will soon be back in the classroom, and McAllen ISD is helping them out.

On Tuesday, the district held their annual Back to School Bash.

As part of the day-long event, free backpacks, school supplies and other resources were provided to McAllen ISD students.

According to the district, over 3,000 backpacks were handed out during the event.

McAllen ISD parent Gabriel Ruiz said these types of events save him both time and money.

“It helps a lot to have the community help you out with the little things that you don't have time to get,” Ruiz said.

This is the first year Ruiz’s son will be a McAllen ISD student. Tuesday’s event also helped them and other parents learn more about their schools.

“We want to bring the community and the parents to show them that we are here to support them with whatever they need,” McAllen ISD Director of state federal programs Cynthia Olivarez said.

McAllen ISD also invited barbers, hair stylists and medical staff to the event so students could get haircuts, physicals and vaccines.

“When it comes down to our parents and children, we pull out all the stops,” Olivarez said. “This is a big joint effort."

McAllen ISD’s first day of school is on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Watch the video above for the full story.