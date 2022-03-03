x

McAllen ISD students receive training for EMT certification

2 hours 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 8:55 PM March 03, 2022 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

Students at McAllen Achieve Early College High School received a first-hand look at what a career as a first responder could be like.

The 10 students are taking a specialized course to become eligible candidates for the emergency medical technician national certification.

The two-year EMT prep course is part of the district's career in technical education program.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days