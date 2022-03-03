McAllen ISD students receive training for EMT certification
Students at McAllen Achieve Early College High School received a first-hand look at what a career as a first responder could be like.
The 10 students are taking a specialized course to become eligible candidates for the emergency medical technician national certification.
The two-year EMT prep course is part of the district's career in technical education program.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD students receive training for EMT certification
-
New connector road to assist SpaceX with its expansion
-
Hidalgo County health authority discusses possibility of COVID vaccine mandate in public...
-
Port Isabel High School teacher incorporating Russia-Ukraine war into class curriculum
-
Brownsville ISD schools unveil new playgrounds