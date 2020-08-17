McAllen man wanted by police, accused of violating protective order

Romeo Lozano II, 39, of McAllen in a Hidalgo County jail booking photo from June 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

The McAllen Police Department requested help from the public Monday to find a man accused of violating a protective order.

Romeo Lozano II, 39, of McAllen is wanted on the charge of violating a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor.

Lozano stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, according to Hidalgo County jail booking records. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

"The reporting party reported the violation of the court order to McAllen Police Department on July 28, 2020," according to a news release from the police department. "A warrant of arrest was issued out of McAllen Municipal Court for Romeo Lozano II for Violation of Protective Order a Class 'A' Misdemeanor."

He may be driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado, according to the news release.

Lozano was arrested in June on charges of assault, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He posted bond and was released from jail on June 14.

Anyone with information about Lozano is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.