McAllen native making it big in Hollywood

A new movie out this weekend stars an actor people in the Rio Grande Valley may recognize.

Born and raised in McAllen, Raul Castillo moved to New York after studying in Boston. He's since been in several shows and movies, and this year is a big one for him.

"I have ‘Wrath of Man,’ the Guy Ritchie film coming out, and after that I'll have ‘Army of The Dead,’ a Zack Snyder film so it's a big year and it's been a long time coming and I feel ready,” Castillo said. “I feel excited for all of my family and friends in the Valley to see my work on this scale is really exciting.”

It's been a long process for Castillo to end up on the big screen.

“It certainly didn't happen overnight, I studied theatre as an undergrad and I had the support of my family,” Castillo said. “I was very lucky that my parents always supported me chasing my dreams."

The new action thriller “Wrath of Man” features Jason Statham and a melody of other big name cast members.

"In Wrath of Man I got to work with an incredible ensemble both in my immediate story line, but also the ensemble as a whole,” Castillo said. “I think Guy Richie really knows how to assemble a cast and he knows how to put a really great cast together and he got this really wonderfully international cast, there are a lot of British actors, there are a lot of American Actors and we got to shoot in London and LA both, that was exciting."

Castillo says he had to go through some training to play his role, unlocking the opportunity for Castillo to explore his acting abilities in the action genre.

"This one is kind of like those films in that it has a great ensemble a bunch of different faces you recognize from different shows and other films but this is definitely a little less funny than Guy's films,” Castillo said. “This is a little bit more intense, a little bit darker, giddier, but it's a fun film to kick the summer off with."

Castillo said he couldn't have gotten this far without the help of family and friends along the way.

You can catch Castillo in “Wrath of Man” now playing in select theaters and in theaters everywhere starting Friday, May 7.