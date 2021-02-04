McAllen nursing home gives staff $200 incentive after COVID-19 vaccination

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Hidalgo County, mass vaccination efforts also push forward.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, over 50,000 have received at least one round of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hidalgo County. Many of those receiving the vaccine are healthcare workers, battling the virus on the frontlines.

Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation center in McAllen is pushing for 100% of their staff to be vaccinated against the virus, right now, they're at 90%.

"We're fully vaccinated-- the ones that were able to get it," Executive Director at Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation Alexandra Yzaguirre said. "We're about 90% vaccinated for the staff, we had our second dose on Friday."

On Wednesday morning the nursing home surprised everyone with a $200 incentive to reach their 100% goal.

Like many other healthcare facilities, the rehabilitation center was forced to limit visitors to protect their elderly patients. Staff members at the center say they became like family to the patients during the hard times.

Nurse Lori Reyes said she was excited for the extra money though, "the more important thing is that we did get vaccinated as we feel a little bit safer for our community, patients abs our families."

Watch the video for the full story.