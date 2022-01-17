McAllen police searching for man wanted on several charges

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

McAllen police are searching for a man wanted on several charges.

Police say the McAllen Municipal Court issued several arrest warrants for 25-year-old Irvin Gallegos Garza on charges of interference with emergency request for assistance, a Class A misdemeanor; assault, a Class A misdemeanor; evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor; and felon in possession of firearm, a third-degree felony.

Garza is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, and has tattoos on his neck, back and chest area. He's about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Garza is linked to an assault that was reported on Jan. 15 at about 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of Harvey Dr. in McAllen.

Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.