Mcallen Public Library offering a variety of drive-thru services

4 hours 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 7:32 AM August 24, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

The McAllen Public Library will be be offering a wide range of drive-thru services starting this week.

One of the services is providing McAllen Independent School District students with meal bundles. 

Breakfast and lunch bundles will be available for pick up Monday through Friday from 10:30a.m. to 12:30p.m.

