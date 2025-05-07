McAllen Public Utility drive-thru reopens following renovations

The McAllen Public Utility drive-thru has reopened following renovations that began back in March, according to a news release.

The news release said the drive-thru, located on the east side of McAllen City Hall, officially reopened on Tuesday for full operations.

Tuesday's opening was a soft opening to test system performance, according to the news release. The drive-thru was installed with new computers, receipt printers, monitors and updated drawer and lane systems.