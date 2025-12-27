McAllen small business owner struggling with holiday sales

Esther Huffman is turning her passion into a business.

Earlier this year, the owner of the shop Minimuu found a place to sell her organic soaps.

“I wanted something that would cleanse and moisturize me at the same time, so that I could shower and not come out with my skin feeling all tight and super dry,” Huffman said.

Huffman said she invested more than $1,000 into the business, but said so far she hasn't been able to recover the money.

“There were no sales in October,” Huffman said. “I think there was one sale in November, and now in December there have been 7 sales. I was expecting more, but I haven't lost hope, because I'm just starting out."

Huffman is not the only small business owner being impacted by lower than expected holiday sales. According to the financial magazine Barron’s, small business owners are being affected by higher costs, making shoppers make their purchases at big-box stores instead.

This year, consumer spending at small businesses on Small Business Saturday decreased by $4 billion, or 18%, compared to 2024.

Huffman’s resilience is helping her think ahead. Now she's creating Valentine’s Day-themed soaps to hopefully attract more customers.

“It's about creativity, doing things that aren't already on the market,” Huffman said.

Huffman said her dream is to one day turn her passion into her main income, but for now she'll keep trying to reach the right audience.

