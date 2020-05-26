Memorial Day Silent March in Brownsville holds prominence despite low turnout

Although just 75 people gathered at the H-E-B on Central Boulevard in Brownsville on Monday morning, it still felt like the hundreds that usually attend every Memorial Day.

Young to old, Vietnam to Iraqi veterans — people of all backgrounds met in the parking lot of the grocery store for the Memorial Day Silent March to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual 1.1-mile march almost didn’t happen because of the pandemic. Retired Army Sgt. Enrique Castillo didn’t want the day to be ruined — for him or anyone else — regardless of lack of logistics.

Watch the video above for the full story.